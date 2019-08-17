Britt Baker Says She’s Been Cleared to Return to the Ring, Ready for Battle Royale at All Out

– It looks like Britt Baker will be returning to the ring soon. She announced on her Twitter account today that she’s been cleared to return to the ring. You can check out her tweet below.

Dr. Baker wrote, “CLEARED and ready to win this Casino Battle Royale at #AllOut!” She will take part in the women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out this month. One of the winners will go onto face another unnamed opponent for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship.

As previously reported, Britt Baker recently suffered a concussion injury at AEW Fight for the Fallen last month.