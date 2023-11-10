Britt Baker on CM Punk’s Run in AEW Not Working Out, Says He’ll Always Be A Part of Company History

In an interview with Maggie and Perloff (via Fightful), Britt Baker spoke about the end of CM Punk wrestling for AEW and said that he’ll always be a part of AEW history. Punk was fired from the company earlier this year after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Baker said: “CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent. It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW and got to wrestle in Chicago again?”

When asked if he’ll show up somewhere else, she added: “I don’t know where he’s at mentally. I think wrestlers always have that itch. Once it’s in your blood, it’s in there, and no matter how much you want to stay away, it’s hard to stay away. He came back after seven years. I think if the time, place, and company is right, I think he would.“