Britt Baker, CM Punk Banter About Possibly Facing Off In Mixed Tag Match

Britt Baker and CM Punk may end up facing off in the ring in a partners-based mixed tag match … if Baker ever gets around to marrying Adam Cole. During a group AEW interview by TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con, Baker was asked by Emily Aslanian who she was interested in facing, and she mentioned the idea of herself and Cole taking on Punk and AJ Lee.

Baker said, “I would like to have a mixed tag match with myself and Adam Cole, who is my boyfriend, with possibly CM Punk and his beautiful wife, and my all-time favorite wrestler!”

Punk took the mic and fired back, saying “When’s he putting a ring on that finger, what’s going on? Let’s talk about that. You’re gonna pick a fight that you can’t win. Let’s talk about how me and my wife, we don’t trifle with boyfriend-girlfriend duos, you know what I’m saying?”

Baker replied, “We’re working on it. We’re busy. I’m a wrestler and a dentist … But wife soon, someday. Not today.”

Of course, such a match is likely a ways off, if ever. Punk is out of action due to his foot injury and AJ Lee has said that she doesn’t plan to return to the ring due to her neck injury. Plus, you know, the whole “Baker and Cole aren’t married yet” thing.