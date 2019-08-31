Britt Baker Comments on Contract Status for Wrestler Rumored for AEW All Out (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– As previously reported, an online rumor was reported for AEW All Out that Impact Wrestling was working on a deal for Tenille Dashwood to make an appearance as a surprise entrant for today’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out. During a media scrum with reporters earlier (via Fightful), AEW star Dr. Britt Baker was asked about who she would like to work with who is not currently under contract.

Britt Baker is quoted as saying on Dashwood, “I don’t think she’s officially under contract, but I love Tenille [Dashwood]. I know she’s working with IMPACT, but she’s not officially contracted.”

Fightful also reports that Dashwood is currently working with Impact Wrestling on a “nightly” deal that runs through October. AEW has not yet announced or confirmed Dashwood for tonight’s event.

The winner of today’s Casino Battle Royale match at All Out will determine one of the contenders for the inaugural AEW Women’s World Championship. AEW All Out is set for later today at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The match for the AEW women’s title will be held at the AEW on TNT debut broadcast on October 2. The event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.