Britt Baker Comments On Feud With Saraya, Says They’re ‘At War’ Over AEW

Britt Baker isn’t yet done with Saraya, taking to social media to comment on their rivalry following their match at AEW Full Gear. Baker, who lost to Saraya at Saturday’s PPV, posted to Twitter on Monday to comment on their battle.

Baker posted:

“I started training around the same time “Paige” was rated the #1 female in wrestling. Now I’m at war with Saraya in the house I helped build.

#ProWrestling”