Britt Baker Explains ‘Out-of-Context’ Quote About WWE Performance Center

In a post on Twitter, Britt Baker explained a quote she felt was taken out of context from an interview she did in 2021.

That interview, with the Washington Post, had Baker commenting on the rumors that WWE would not be hiring any more independent wrestlers, focusing instead on athletes and models. That has since been proven not to be the case and WWE has continued to hire people from the independent scene.

She said at the time: “I don’t think putting a bunch of models and athletes off the street in a warehouse and teaching them all to do the same thing the same way at the same time is going to create a successful roster. People learn differently and they have different strengths and weaknesses, and sometimes you have to find out what those are on your own.”

When a troll account on Twitter called her out for this, pointing out several successful women on WWE’s roster (several who were hired from the independent scene), she explained herself.

She wrote: “The quote is out of context and incomplete. It’s from 2021 when WWE stated they would stop signing indie wrestlers and focus on pro-athletes. I think most pro wrestlers would tell you how valuable the independent wrestling circuit was to their development, and multiple girls you listed all came from the indies. It wasn’t a dig at the PC; it was in support of independent wrestling.”