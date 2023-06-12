Britt Baker Highlights The Core Aspect Of AEW’s Originals vs. Outcasts Arc

In a recent interview by WhatCulture Wrestling, AEW’s Britt Baker weighed in on the ongoing storyline pitting herself and Jamie Hayter against the Outcasts stable (via Wrestling Inc). Baker expressed the significance of a narrative arc that specifically highlights the women’s division as a key element of AEW’s work. You can find a highlight from Baker and watch the full interview below.

On the impact and value of the Originals vs. Outcasts story: “First of all, I think anything in professional wrestling which forces people to pick a side, one way or another, that’s really special. Because then fans are really, really fueled. They have passion, and they really feel strongly about one side or another. But most importantly, it gets more women on TV, and more women involved in the storyline.”