AEW News: Britt Baker Declares Herself #1 Contender, AEW Dynamite Post-Show

– Britt Baker says she is the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship following this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Hikaru Shida retain her title against Tay Conti. After the match, Baker came out and declared herself the top contender. You can see the clip of it below:

– The AEW Dynamite post-show is online, and you can see it below: