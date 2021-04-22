wrestling / News
AEW News: Britt Baker Declares Herself #1 Contender, AEW Dynamite Post-Show
April 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Britt Baker says she is the #1 contender for the AEW Women’s Championship following this week’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Hikaru Shida retain her title against Tay Conti. After the match, Baker came out and declared herself the top contender. You can see the clip of it below:
.@RealBrittBaker is knocking on @shidahikaru's door #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Eq5oGEWGaj
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 22, 2021
– The AEW Dynamite post-show is online, and you can see it below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Natalya Pushing to Have More Women Superstars at WrestleMania 37
- Kevin Nash Reacts To Verdict In Derek Chauvin Trial Yesterday, Defends McMahon Family
- Kurt Angle Recalls Infamous WWE Plane Ride From Hell, Wrestling With Vince McMahon, Vince’s Message To Pilot
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame