wrestling / News
Britt Baker to Defend AEW Women’s Championship on AEW Rampage Debut
The first episode of AEW Rampage is next week, and it will be the site of Britt Baker’s next Women’s World Championship defense. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Baker will defend the title against Red Velvet on the August 13th show.
The match was set up when Velvet interrupted a promo from Baker in the ring and issued a challenge for the DMD’s championship. Baker accepted and Rebel tried to attack Velvet with a crutch, but ate a kick for her trouble. Baker then attacked Velvet and left her on the mat.
.@Thee_Red_Velvet wants a piece of the #AEW Women's Champion, and @RealBrittBaker wants home-field advatage NEXT FRIDAY in Pittsburgh on the premiere of #AEWRampage!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/123leTluwL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Still Selling Bray Wyatt Merchandise, Items Marked Down In Price
- Jeff Jarrett On Potentially Returning To Ring For Another Match, Most Rewarding Moment In His Wrestling Career
- Eric Bischoff On How CM Punk Joining AEW Would Impact Balance Of Power In Wrestling, Creative Ideas For Punk’s Debut
- Max Caster Rap Referencing Simon Biles, Duke Lacrosse Rape Allegations Edited Out of AEW Dark