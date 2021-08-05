Britt Baker to Defend AEW Women’s Championship on AEW Rampage Debut

The first episode of AEW Rampage is next week, and it will be the site of Britt Baker’s next Women’s World Championship defense. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Baker will defend the title against Red Velvet on the August 13th show.

The match was set up when Velvet interrupted a promo from Baker in the ring and issued a challenge for the DMD’s championship. Baker accepted and Rebel tried to attack Velvet with a crutch, but ate a kick for her trouble. Baker then attacked Velvet and left her on the mat.