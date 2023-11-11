Britt Baker Denies Wearing Devil Mask on AEW TV

Someone wearing MJF’s devil mask has been causing problems on AEW programming, but Britt Baker has denied that it’s her. In an interview with 103.5 KISSFM (via Fightful), Baker said she’s seen the segments but added that it wasn’t her under the mask.

She said: “I’m not, but then I’m like, maybe I would be a good devil. It’s not me, but if I could be, would I be? Maybe. Then I’m like, who is better to stir some shit up than me? We don’t want to know that. The problem with the internet, they want to fish and prod and want to figure everything out, but when they figure it out, they’re pissed they figured it out. You can’t have it all.“