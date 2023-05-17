Britt Baker on the Early Discussions to Join AEW All Access

– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed working on the AEW reality series, AEW All Access, and what the early talks were like to get her and real-life boyfriend, AEW star Adam Cole, involved. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on when talks started for AEW All Access: “The discussions for the show started a long time ago. They [WarnerMedia] reached out to me because they were really interested in my life as a wrestler and dentist. My first question to them is, ‘Why?’ because, to me, it doesn’t seem that interesting. That’s just my life and I’m so used to it. The more I thought about it, I was like, it could be interesting to see someone work as a dentist one day, and perform in front of 10,000 fans the next day. Then, we had a few events unfold where Adam Cole became available to be a part of the project.”

On thinking Adam Cole wouldn’t be interested: “So, when he came to AEW, they [Warner Media] asked me, ‘Do you think he’d be interested in being part of this project?’ I can’t lie — I first said I don’t think he’ll have any interest in this whatsoever. He’s such a private person. Lo and behold, he was all for it. He was really excited about it. Even with his head injury, he still wanted to show everybody what was going on behind the scenes.”

On social media playing a role in her agreeing to do the show: “Exactly. Because of social media, professional wrestling is an entirely different world than it was even 10 years ago,” Baker stressed. “The fans have smartened up. They’re getting smarter every day and every year. They know a lot of the ins and outs of professional wrestling, which is why I think a show like this works.”