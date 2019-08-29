Britt Baker Discusses Finding Out She Would be Facing Nia Jax on Raw

– Fightful recently interviewed AEW wrestler Dr. Britt Baker, who spoke about appearing on Raw some years back against Nia Jax. Below are some highlights from Fightful.

Britt Baker on facing Nia Jax on Raw:“That was probably the most anxious I’ve been in my entire life. At the time I had done a couple of the spots for extra work before. It was very uneventful for women. A lot of the men extra talent would get used for security spots, to get beat up, or just the random stuff. The girls, we kind of just sat around and watched in catering all day.”

Baker on finding out she’d be wrestling Nia Jax: “That night, the referee John Cone pulled me aside and said ‘I think you’re going to be wrestling Nia Jax tonight. I thought it was a joke and there’s a hidden camera. I was like ‘okay.’ At that point there had been no enhancement matches for the women, it just wasn’t a thing. He was like ‘go put on your gear, we’re going to have you bump around a little bit.’ And I’m like, ‘This is really weird. Is this real?’ Sure enough, (that was) Nia’s first night on Raw, they’re going to debut her. This is the first Raw after the brand split of Raw and Smackdown. It’s her first match on Raw after coming up from NXT. And you can only imagine how nervous I was, trying to get in the ring with Nia Jax on her Raw debut. … There was so much pressure.”

Baker on getting an opportunity to appear in WWE: “Any opportunity there is so much fun and so rewarding. All you can be is just thankful.”