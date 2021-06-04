Britt Baker Recalls ‘Harsh’ Fan Criticism Early In AEW Career, Talks Fans Cheering Her

Britt Baker captured the AEW Women’s Championship from Hikaru Shida at AEW Double or Nothing last Sunday, and after the show, she was asked in the media scrum about her thoughts on how the fans’ reaction towards her has changed.

Baker mentioned the “harsh” reaction she received early in her AEW career and how her evolution as a character has allowed the fans to grow with her (via Fightful):

“Of course I have mixed feelings about it because there was a lot of harsh criticism early on, and that’s fine. Maybe some people were right and maybe I wasn’t ready, but I learned how to be a TV wrestler and a TV entertainer in front of the world. That was my growing process and everybody got to see it. Some of those fans [have been around for the whole journey], that is why they changed their tune because they got to grow with me and now I am one of the best women’s wrestlers on the planet.”

Baker will have a “Championship Celebration” on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite to celebrate her victory.