Britt Baker Files Trademark for ‘D.M.D.’ Nickname

– WrestlingInc.com reports that AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker filed a trademark earlier this week for her “D.M.D.” nickname with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The trademark was filed on April 19.

Patent and trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins filed the trademark on Baker’s behalf. It was filed with the following description:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

As noted, Dr. Britt Baker recently qualified for the women’s Owen Hart Tournament after beating Danielle Kamela last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.