Britt Baker Has the Four Horsewomen On Her Dream Matches List

Britt Baker says that the Four Horsewomen of NXT are at the top of her list of dream matches. The AEW star was a guest on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and weighed in on matches with the four (Mercedes Mone, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, & Becky Lynch). A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Four Horsewomen being dream matches: “Just because it was so important to me when I was training — there’s the group called the Four Horsewomen of WWE, and it was Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. That’s who I watched and studied non-stop when I was training and they really laid the groundwork for the style of women’s wrestling that you see now.”

On which of the one she would most want to face: “I’m going to say Bayley today because I’m a big Bayley fan.”