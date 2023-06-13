– AEW star Dr. Britt Baker spoke to WhatCulture Wrestling on getting pushback for pursuing careers in both wrestling and dentistry. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I got it from both sides, actually. In the professional wrestling world, it was weird that I was a dental student, that I wasn’t professional wrestling only, and eating, sleeping, breathing professional wrestling. But also in dental school, I was the weirdo. I was the outcast because I wasn’t only doing dentistry and studying and sleeping in the library. I really got it from both sides, but it just kept me stubborn and headstrong because I really wanted to do both things. I decided very early on that I was going to do it no matter who told me what, I was going to prove you wrong. That’s what I did.”