Britt Baker Hates McDonald’s Shamrock Shake: ‘Get It Out of Our Solar System’
– AEW star and self-proclaimed “McDonald’s junkie” Dr. Britt Baker shared a clip on her Instagram Stories of her trying the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake for the first time. Needless to say, she was not a fan of the sweet treat.
After trying to the Shamrock Shake, Dr. Baker stated, “Official quote from Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, send it to the dirtsheets. The Shamrock Shake is ass, and I will never get it ever again and neither should you. We need to get rid of this.” The former AEW Women’s World Champion continued, “We can’t be tarnishing the legacy that is McDonald’s with this s***. Get it out of here. Get it out of our solar system! My god.”
You can view a clip of Dr. Baker’s comments below:
She send to the dirt sheets @SeanRossSapp @_denisesalcedo lol @RealBrittBaker Says McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Ass! and it
Needs to go forever!!! But the McFlurry you got is gross try the OG shake but she isn’t Impressed! pic.twitter.com/wUUDt7bSoq
— Shawn Douglas (@ShawnDouglas08) February 20, 2025
