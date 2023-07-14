Britt Baker Says She’s Helped With Dental Issues In AEW

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Britt Baker spoke about juggling her wrestling and dentistry careers and that she has helped with dental issues in AEW. Here are highlights:

On how she balances her two careers: “The plates are spinning. It’s just time management really. You just find a way to do it. When it’s something you want to do, when it’s two things you want to do, you just make it happen. Sometimes it’s a little bit of sacrifice for sure. Maybe like fun, and your social life, and stuff like that. At the end of the day, I love what I get to do and I’m thankful I get to have two careers. I don’t ever take that for granted, and I try to never catch myself complaining that I have to go to work either day, because I’m so thankful.”

On if there’s any crossover between the two: “All the time. They actually call me to the medical room and the trainer’s room anytime there’s a dental issue to come take a look. On the other side, I have quite a few wrestlers that are my patients. I can’t tell you who they are, so they can’t sue me. I do have some wrestler patients.”

On having discipline: “They definitely didn’t compliment each other. I think when you’re learning a craft is the most difficult and frustrating part. It’s also the most exciting. I was living pretty much at the dental school, studying and in the clinic,” she said. “Anytime I had free time, I had to go to the gym and try to sneak some wrestling shows and matches in. Then I had to go train at night two or three times a week as well. It was hard, but it was just time management. It was just being really, really self-disciplined.”