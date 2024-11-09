Britt Baker In-Ring Return Set For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Britt Baker will make her in-ring return on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Baker last wrestled at the five-year anniversary of Dynamite. She was set to face Willow Nightingale the following week, but caught strep throat and the match was changed. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:

* Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Juice Robinson & Jay White vs. Hangman Page & Christian Cage

* Britt Baker in action

* Mina Shirakawa to appear