Britt Baker On Getting Injuries In the Ring, Says Thunder Rosa Is A Good Wrestler

Britt Baker has suffered a few injuries while in the ring including broken noses, and she recently weighed in on the topic. Baker appeared on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward and you can see some highlights below per Fightful:

On she gets angry when she gets injured: “When injuries happen, sometimes yes, sometimes no. There are so many things that can go wrong, and most of the time, 90% of the time, they don’t. Wrestling is inches away from being a career-ending injury if it’s mistimed or miscalculated. Most of the time, it’s an honest mistake or a timing issue. You can’t be mad about that. If someone is getting wild and crazy and shooting in the ring, yeah, I’m going to be ticked off.”

On if she was talking about Thunder Rosa: “Hey, you said it, not me. No, no, I will say in AEW, I’ve never had a moment in the ring where I was like, ‘I’m going to mess this person up.’ For the most part, we have a really professional locker room, which I’m very thankful for. My differences aside, I don’t like Thunder Rosa, but she’s still a good wrestler, I have to give that to her.”