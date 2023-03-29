Britt Baker Says Her Injury Is Getting Worse, Talks Outcasts vs. Originals Rivalry

Britt Baker has been dealing with a back injury, and she recently revealed that it has been getting worse. Baker spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview promoting AEW All Access and talked about her health status and more. You can see highlights below:

On the back injury that she’s treated for the premiere of AEW All Access: “Unfortunately it’s getting worse. Now it’s like a neck and a back problem. But it’s manageable. I’m tough, so I’ll always find ways to work. My championship reign was with a broken wrist. So I’ll figure it out one way or another. You’ve got to work your way around it, sometimes maybe trick your body into thinking, ‘Eh, it doesn’t really hurt that bad.'”

On the feud between the Outcasts and the Originals: “When she (Saraya) said in the ring in a promo that I’m not a star, that I don’t know what it takes to be a star…saying it without saying it, our fans did not like that and they turned on her. And at that moment I realized our fans are really ride or dies. They’re with us from start to finish. And I think that’s what attributed to my popularity even as a heel. They’ve been with me since day one when I had no idea what I was doing, I was ‘deer in the headlights’ trying to learn my way on live TV to where I am now, they’ve seen all of that from start to finish, the ups and downs. I think that’s why, no matter what, I’ll always have the respect of the fans. Even if they don’t like me, they respect me.”