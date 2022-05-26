Britt Baker Is Open To Doing A Reality Show, Says AEW Women’s Division Has Room to Grow

In an interview with TVInsider, Britt Baker spoke about the possibility of doing a reality show in the future, which she said she’s open to. She also said that there’s still room for improvement with the AEW women’s division, but thinks they are doing well right now. Here are highlights:

On traveling with Adam Cole now: “The travel schedule alone is fabulous. Though for actual show day, not much has changed. We don’t really see each other because we are both so busy doing our own things. We are still very much our own individuals, which I love. I think he would probably tell you his biggest con is that our flight home Thursday is at five in the morning, so I can get to the dental office. I don’t think he loves that. Other than that it has been pretty great.”

On possibly appearing on a reality show: “There has been interest on more than one occasion. It’s definitely something I’ve warmed up to. At first, I felt I am too busy, and most importantly I always thought my life is way too boring for something like that. To me, being a wrestler and dentist is just my life. If it’s content that can be entertaining for others, I would definitely be open to that.”

On the AEW women’s division: “I think there is always work to be done in every division and every company around the world. You can’t ever settle. That’s when it gets dangerous. We have so many talented women right now. Everyone has their time. When it’s their time to shine, there is nothing in this world that can dim that light. Sometimes you are at the top and then other times you are a little bit lower when it comes to TV time. That’s everything in life, not just wrestling. I think we are in a great spot right now. There is always room to grow, but we’re going to keep growing.”

On filming Carpool Karaoke with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Christian Cage: “This was really fun. I had to pinch myself for a second because these are all guys I was a massive fan of watching. The music choices are all across the board. I’m not sure if they all make the cut, but we had a lot of fun with the choices. We actually got out of the car and did a peddle pub tour. I will tell you that pedaling is hard. I was sweating putting all my effort into that thing to go. I was tired, and it was cold. It was filmed in the middle of the winter. It was something else.”