Britt Baker On Jade Cargill’s Success In AEW To Date, Wanting More Women’s Matches On TV

Britt Baker is very impressed with how far Jade Cargill’s come during her time in AEW this far, and recently talked about Cargill’s importance to AEW’s women’s division and more. Baker was the guest on a recent episode of My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, and you can see some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On Cargill’s importance to the AEW women’s division: “I think we have a lot of big goals, the women’s division. We never just wanted to be settling for anything less than what it is now. We want to be bigger, better, and badder, everything in between and Jade winning the TBS Title, that’s huge. She’s such a megastar when she walks out, you know? She demands attention. So to have her as our champion, it’s really cool too because she’s a rockstar.”

On her appreciation of Cargill: “She’s brand new to wrestling and she’s killing it, she’s doing so well. I give her a lot of credit because I know how much I struggled early on when it was just kind of, learning on TV. I at least had three years of independent wrestling underneath my shoes I had to step on for support but she has no wrestling experience. So she’s learning wrestling period and TV wrestling all at the same time and I give her all the credit.”

On wanting more women’s matches on AEW TV: “I want to keep getting more women’s matches on TV. And look, me and Riho just killed the ratings so we’re getting there. We’re getting to a point where it’s not just coincidence, it’s not just main-eventing too. I’ve been in so many main events, I’m losing track. We’re really taking strides. It’s not just a coincidence that it’s like ‘oh it’s a one-minute jump that just so happened to be a woman’s segment.’ No, people are tuning in to watch the women’s matches because they want to see the stories, they want to see the matches. So I think we got to get a women’s main event on a Pay-Per-View.”