Britt Baker Wants A Match With Mercedes Mone, Rematch with Saraya

In an interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Britt Baker said that she would like a rematch with Saraya in her home country of England at AEW All In.

She said: “I think I would want to wrestle a homegrown talent [at All In]. I would want to wrestle someone from the U.K. just because of the natural nemesis there. Honestly, I would say probably Saraya, because I want to get a win back on her so bad. And to wrestle her in her home country and to beat her there, that for me would be the sweetest revenge ever because she beat me her first match back in what felt like a decade. So I’m still recovering from that. My pride is a little shot. I would love to wrestle Saraya and pin her in front of her mom.”

Meanwhile, she told Cam Heyward on Not Just Football (via Fightful) that Mercedes Mone is another opponent that she would like to face.

She noted: “There is a very famous female wrestler, who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks, now she’s Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She’s not in WWE anymore so she can do whatever she wants. She’s in New Japan right now, but she’s not exclusive to them. Just to see somebody of that caliber going out there and doing her thing on her own without the machine behind her and still succeeding is really cool.”

Baker previously named Charlotte Flair as another dream opponent.