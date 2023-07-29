Britt Baker on Never Having a Ladder Match, Wants to be in One Before She Retires

– Not Just Football with Cam Heyward recently interviewed AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed never having a ladder match before in her career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on never having a ladder match: “I will say, I’ve never had a straight up ladder match. I’ve been thrown onto ladders, but I’ve never had to climb the ladder and get the briefcase or the chip or the ring or whatever you’re trying to get. That is terrifying to me, because I’m afraid of heights, but I feel like … I have to have a ladder match before I retire, right?”

On if she has a fear of heights: “If someone throws me off something high or pushes me, that’s fine, but like, me actually having to be the one to do the work, that really is terrifying to me. And you’re thinking about everything, ‘don’t fall, don’t lean back, don’t do this.’ It’s a lot to think about.”