Britt Baker Loves That She Never Knows What To Expect In AEW
Britt Baker says she loves being kept on her toes by what AEW throws at her. The former Women’s World Champion spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling and you can check out a couple of highlights belo, per Wrestling Inc:
On AEW staying unexpected: “I never really knew what to expect, which is [why] I love it. Because then when you just take it one day at a time, one foot in front of the other, everything is a surprise and a success to you. But I’m at the point now where I know in my soul and in my core, I have what it takes to be the star of the women’s division. But that just makes me so much hungrier to do so much more, so it’s a blessing and a curse.”
On being on AEW All Access: “It’s definitely been an experience. It’s something that you can’t really prepare for, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity and I think, if anything, it really humanizes us as professional wrestlers.”
