Britt Baker Offers Update On Adam Cole, Says He Has No Cavities

Britt Baker has a scoop. The current AEW Women’s Champion took to Twitter on Tuesday to offer an update on Adam Cole, who has been a topic of discussion for both AEW and WWE fans after his contract with the latter reportedly expired last week.

So, to get ahead of any potential inaccurate reports on Cole’s dental health, Baker confirmed that the former NXT Champion does not have any cavities.

As previously reported, Cole has been offered at least one contract, though that one came from longtime foe and current SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

Cole promptly turned it down and told McAfee he hated him.