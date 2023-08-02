Britt Baker Comments on Adam Cole & MJF’s Storyline, Another Match With Thunder Rosa

Britt Baker’s boyfriend Adam Cole is in the midst of an odd couple storyline with MJF, and Baker has shared her thoughts on the angle. Baker weighed in on the matter during her interview with TV Insider and some highlights are below:

On the Adam Cole & MJF storyline: “Adam is too good at seeing the good in everything. He tries so hard to be so optimistic and positive that sometimes he needs to be more cautious when you have people like MJF. He has a track record. He finds friends because he is a lonely, miserable soul and turns on them. At the same time, I really do see Adam having so much fun right now. I don’t want to be selfish and take that away from him. He is bringing out the best in MJF.”

On the addition of AEW Collision: “I think it’s a work in progress. It’s going to take time to see what the best equation is here. I think there is no better person to handle that than Tony Khan. I put full faith and trust in him. He has done such a good job navigating the waters of a brand-new company in just a few short years. I think it’s exciting we have so many shows because we do have a huge roster and such a hugely talented roster, which is a blessing and a curse because you want to showcase everyone. The more the merrier as far as TV time. We just need to find the best way to tell these stories.”

On the potential for another match with Thunder Rosa: “I have no idea if and when she will be wrestling again. If the planets align, great. With stuff like that you have to be really careful because when you have such an iconic history and a beautiful story, it’s delicate. You don’t want to shatter it or tarnish it. Time will tell.