Britt Baker on AEW’s Move to TBS, AEW Returning to the Road

– TV Insider’s Scott Fishman recently interviewed AEW star Britt Baker ahead of her title challenge against Hikaru Shida. The match is set for later tonight AEW Double or Nothing 2021. Below are some highlights.

Her thoughts on AEW moving to TBS in 2022: “Another night on mainstream TV for us is absolutely everything we’ve wanted and then some. We’re the new kids on the block, the rebels, the rowdy kids that don’t shut up. I think that is what makes us so charming. That being said, it doesn’t matter what network we’re on, it will always be ‘The Britt Show.’ TBS just so happens to be the appropriate letters. Finally, I can make a Britt shirt that says ‘The Britt Show TBS.'”

Britt Baker on having the respect of peers and fans: “That’s something that really hits me in the feels. It’s no secret that I was not a fan favorite when AEW started. I was constantly being told on social media that I didn’t belong on TV. You hear that enough times, and it really gets to you. Who turned the tables on them? Me. I’m the face of professional wrestling right now. There is nothing more satisfying than to give them all the middle finger. But even when I do, they cheer for me. I love it. There is one person who never doubted me, and that’s Tony Khan. Now I’m leading his company into more primetime TV.”

Baker on AEW returning to the road: “I’m nervous but excited because it kind of feels like a first date all over again with the fans. For me, I’m a whole new person. I’m excited, but you can’t help but be nervous. Do I still remember how to do this in front of 10,000 or more fans? At the end of the day, we are All Elite Wrestling, and that driving force is the wrestling fans.”

On getting support from WWE’s Bayley: “I’m a massive Bayley fan. I was watching Bayley matches when I was first training. When I was first hitting the wrestling ring, the Sasha [Banks] and Bayley TakeOver matches were my favorite. I watch them to this day. It’s kind of cool when your heroes become colleagues, even though we are in different companies. We’re both role models. I watch her and like to think she watches me and what I’m doing. It’s awesome and empowering to have that support.”

Her thoughts on Hikaru Shida ahead of their title match: “Shida is by far the hardest-hitting, the most calculating, intelligent in-ring competitor I’ve ever been in the ring with. I think she is really the first person to show me fear in the ring when she broke my nose. Unfortunately, for her, it’s the best thing to happen to me because I’m a whole new version of myself. I know I’m the face of the women’s division, arguably the face of AEW. I know I need to have a title around my waist to back up the s–t that I’m talking about. That’s fine. I’m going to do that at Double or Nothing.”