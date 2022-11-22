Britt Baker on Getting Tony Khan to Bring Jamie Hayter Into AEW

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio ahead of AEW Full Gear, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed Jamie Hayter and what she’s been able to do recently in AEW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on getting Tony Khan to sign Jamie Hayter: “I’m so incredibly proud of Jamie. I mean, I literally hand-picked Jamie. I went to Tony Khan and said, ‘Hey, we need this girl,’ because I wrestled her in the UK in a dive bar years ago, and we’ve been friends ever since. I am Jamie’s #1 fan. There’s nobody out there that wants Jamie to win this title more than I do because it is her time. This is Jamie Hayter’s era right now, and I get to be along for the ride.”

Baker on being in Jamie Hayter’s corner: “I don’t understand what these fans are up in a roar about – what’s better for Jamie Hayter than to have the face of the women’s division in her corner, on her side? That, to me, doesn’t make much sense.”

At last Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 event, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to capture the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship.