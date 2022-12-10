– During a recent interview with The Ringer’s Ian Douglass, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker discussed the storyline that made her obsessed with wrestling, citing Bryan Danielson running the gauntlet at WrestleMania 30. Below are some highlights.

On her name being in the history books of AEW: “My name is etched all over the history books for AEW right now. For the good, the bad, and the ugly, no matter what happens in the future, you can’t change what’s in the history books. I want to hopefully be on the rocket ship that takes AEW into outer space. I definitely have a ton of responsibility. I want to grow this women’s division into the best women’s division in the world, and I think we’re well on our way.”

Her match with Thunder Rosa: “It was [AEW’s] first-ever female main event. It brought out such a different side of me. I felt the immense pressure of being in the first female main event. It came at a time when the women’s division was really under fire. Take it for what it is, but a lot of people wanted to see that match fail. They wanted to be able to point and say, ‘See? We told you: This division sucks.’ I’m so stubborn. I’m a Taurus. I was like, ‘Absolutely not. Over my dead body is this match going to fail.’ That really brought something out of me that I needed. I needed that pressure, and pressure makes diamonds.”

Britt Baker on how Bryan Danielson’s WrestleMania 30 storyline got her into wrestling: “The first storyline that made me immensely obsessed with wrestling and gave me the bug to want to do something like this and want to do this because of how the story made me feel, it was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WrestleMania XXX. How the fans really decided the story line. To me, that was one of the coolest things in the world—that the entire wrestling universe got behind this one wrestler who was a massive underdog and should not have been in the spot he was in, but the fans made sure of it. That was the coolest thing in the world to me, because there’s no other sport where the fans decide. In football, whoever has the most points wins, but in this sport, it’s really cool to see the effect that the fans have. It’s magical, really.”