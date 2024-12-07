Britt Baker on How She Got A Role In Cobra Kai

During an appearance at GalaxyCon (via Fightful), Britt Baker spoke about her recent guest role on the latest season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. She appears as part of the Tiger Strike dojo, taking part in the Sekai Taikai.

She said: “I sent the writer a DM. No, my dear friend, Marty Kove, John Kreese in Cobra Kai, who I met in through the ComicCon world, I met some people through him and I got invited to the season four premiere. I met Hayden (Schlossberg), one of the writers, and at that time I had done some stuff with John Kreese in AEW, so we were linked a little bit. Me and Hayden talked. I said, ‘If you ever need a dentist or professional wrestler for any future seasons, let me know.’ He laughed, we followed each other on social media, and I said, ‘No, I’m serious. If you need anybody, let me know.’ I kept nudging and eventually he called me. ‘Hey, I actually have something that I think you would be good for, are you interested?’ I don’t care what it is; I’m such a fan I will do anything. I will be a fly on the wall just be on the set because I’m such a fan.”