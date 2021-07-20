Britt Baker on Learning as She Went in AEW, Not Having a Performance Center Like in WWE

– Speaking to The Daily Star’s Matty Paddock, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker discussed her career and having to learn as she went in AEW rather than train at a Performance Center like in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Britt Baker on how AEW doesn’t have a performance center like WWE: “I love the NXT women’s division and am friends with so many of those girls. But they have a Performance Center. My Performance Center was AEW Dynamite, live on Wednesday nights. I was learning as we go… you train in the ring, you cut promos and practice as much as you can, but I don’t have a wrestling ring in my back yard, a television set-up or a hard cam to pan to. So, a lot of what you see on tv was just trial and error because, again, we don’t have that Performance Center. I think that’s why fans have taken a liking to me because they’ve been along for the ride with me since day one when I clearly didn’t know what I was doing! Now I humbly dub myself one of the faces of the whole company, and that has been a very challenging yet rewarding growth process.”

Her thoughts on AEW’s women’s division: “I would say that our women’s division was the least experienced with television wrestling I came in and was pushed as one of the top girls [but] I’d never wrestled a match on live TV, I had no idea what a hard cam was and had never cut a live promo. That really speaks to the support we had backstage and the mentors we had helping us. Tony Khan, from day one, saw something in me and never gave up on me. When you hear that from your boss… you can’t help but believe in yourself, and I attribute all my success as a heel to him having really good faith in me”