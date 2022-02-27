Britt Baker Recalls Not Being Signed By WWE, Why She’s Glad She Didn’t

Britt Baker had a WWE tryout early in her wrestling career, and she recently explained why she’s now glad it didn’t work out for her. Baker was a guest on Talk is Jericho and discussed why Canyon Ceman declined to sign her; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her tryout with WWE: “I had a tryout, I was fresh out of training. They gave me a tryout solely based on my looks, ‘Oh, this is a cute girl.’ I got put in a group after the training was all done, bumps and rolls. We can’t even walk by the end of the tryout. It was me, Lacey Evans, and Bianca were the females, in Orlando. It was all these extras, they were like testing our range of motion. We were like, ‘Holy s**t, we are getting signed.’ So we are celebrating, and I still talk to those girls all the time.”

On not being signed at the time: “But Canyon Ceman, at the time, he was like the gatekeeper for independent wrestlers to get into NXT. He pulled me aside at the end of the tryout. And he was like, ‘You know, you’ve just started dental school. As a father, I have a hard time pulling you from a professional degree.’ My heart dropped.”

“But I owe him the world because I would have left dental school in a heartbeat to go to WWE. Because I was young, dumb, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be NXT Women’s Champion,’ like that would have got me far, right? He stayed in touch with me every few months after that. Like, ‘let me know when you finish dental school, send me your matches,’ he always kept up with me.”