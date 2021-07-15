Britt Baker on Not Changing Anything About Her Character, Her Work Ethic

– While speaking to The PWI Podcast, AEW Women’s World champion Dr. Britt Baker discussed her success over the past year and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Britt Baker on the fans cheering her now despite not changing her character: “I don’t change anything about me. I still say what’s on my mind in all my promos. If you met me on the street, the Dr. Britt Baker DMD character on the street, you wouldn’t like her. (She’s) very unlikable, borderline like a bitch. Arrogant, delusional. The fans, for whatever reason, have swung towards liking me. I feel they have so much respect for the work I’ve put in over the last year. Truthfully, I don’t think anyone has worked as hard as I have. I really went from being at the bottom, as far as women’s talent, to be arguably at the top. I don’t think you can say, 2021 women’s wrestler of the year without at least putting my name in the pot. I have come a long way and I think fans are very respectful of that.”

On focusing on wrestling during the pandemic: “Once the pandemic hit, I couldn’t go to the dental office anymore. I was just fresh in the heel turn and I did nothing but professional wrestling. I didn’t have anything else to do so I would go to the wrestling ring nonstop, watching wrestling nonstop. Promos, matches, everything. I was practicing promos nonstop. I was bouncing ideas off the people I consider mentors in the back nonstop. I was working day in and day out because I wanted to be the best. I wanted 2021 to be my year and I felt like I had it in me, I just needed to zone in, dig down, and really get to know this Dr. Britt Baker DMD character and own it. You have to own being a bad guy. If you’re not comfortable, it comes off on-screen. You have to really accept that this is who you are.”