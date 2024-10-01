Britt Baker Reflects On Online Criticism, Being the Subject Of Negative Rumors

Britt Baker recently shared her thoughts on negative reactions to her online as well as being the subject of rumors. Baker spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and during the conversation, she was asked about dealing with negativity from fans online in its various forms. You can see highlights below:

On whether being AEW’s first female talent has made her more susceptible to criticism: “Heavy is the head that wears the crown. It’s the nature of the business. It doesn’t matter what company, what business, what promotion. There are always people that are going to be heavily criticized.”

On being the subject of negative rumors: “As much as it hurts…I think what hurts me the most is when people run with rumors or concepts or ideas that are not true. If I sat here all day and fought off or batted down everything I’ve heard about myself that wasn’t true, I would spend my entire day on social media. I don’t do that, and I delete the app unless I have something to promote or it’s a Steelers game, and I get to talk s**t to Bengals fans. That’s actually more frustrating than any of the criticism. I would like to say that, for most genuine wrestling fans, criticism comes from a good place. Just because they might not be able to communicate that properly or respectfully, that’s one thing, but just running with a rumor, people build whole podcasts around a one sentence rumor they’ve heard about me that’s not real. Some day, I can’t wait to do a tell-all; it’s going to be very eye-opening for a lot of people.”

On how she deals with the rumors: “You just have to let it roll off your back. I can’t control (it). I’m a control freak in all aspects of my life. I was the kid in school that took the reins of the group project because I wanted it to be perfect. I like to have control of things. You can’t have control of the narrative that people are going to say about you. They’re going to hear something and if it doesn’t fit their narrative of what they want it to be, they’re going to twist it and turn it so it does anyway. I’m at the point of my career where I’m happy. I know what goes on and what doesn’t.

“[sarcastically] Whatever you’ve heard about me, it’s true. Whatever you heard I said, it’s true. I said it, I did it. I don’t care because it gets to the point where it’s laughable. You can’t lose sleep. You can’t sit at home and cry because people say you’re a bully or this and that. At the end of the day, my priority and passion is pro wrestling. I love the AEW women’s division, I love AEW. I love pro wrestling. I watch both companies religiously. That’s more of my focus now. How can we make pro wrestling better? We can’t control Twitter, X, Instagram bulls**t rumors, but you can work on making the product better and building bigger stars and growing the AEW audience, crossing over into mainstream media. I’ll leave it at that.”