Britt Baker On the Difficulty Of Balancing Dentistry and Wrestling

In an interview with The Daytona Beach News Journal, Britt Baker spoke about the challenges of balancing her life as a legitimate dentist with that of being a professional wrestler for AEW. Here are highlights:

On balancing being a dentist with being a wrestler: “It feels like it never ends, but it’s always something I am excited about. I’m excited to wake up and work every day. I’m excited to travel on the weekends and wrestle. People tell me I’m crazy, but I’m just really passionate about two spectacular careers that I’m lucky enough to pursue.”

On deciding the pursue both: “If I thought that it wasn’t going to be a career, I would have quit a long time ago and saved myself a lot of stress in dental school, and a lot of sleepless nights. Balancing the two was brutal. It was the hardest time of my life.”

On being proud of her accomplishments: “I would say one of my favorite parts of being a wrestler is getting to come out down the entrance ramp and they announce me as Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. That’s me being able to show my own personal success to the world. It’s so rewarding. It’s a reminder to myself that I’m doing this.”