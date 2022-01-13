wrestling / News
Britt Baker On The Positive Impact Tony Schiavone Has Had On Her Life
In an interview with the In The Kliq podcast (via Fightful), Britt Baker spoke about her friendship with Tony Schiavone and the positive impact he’s had on her life.
She said: “Oh my gosh, he’s the best. I will never be able to thank him for how much he’s helped me in all aspects of my life. I mean, he’s one of my best friends. Any time there’s anything going on, good or bad, he’s one of the first I call, first to talk to when I’m excited or to vent about — but just how he helps me, especially early on with those promos when I first turned heel. I don’t know where I would be without him, because I was so nervous to be cutting these live promos as a bad guy, something I had never done before and I just always knew in the back of my head, ‘Hey, if anything goes wrong, I have Tony Schiavone here. He’s pretty good at this, we’re gonna be okay.’ So just to have him there and along for the ride and just this lasting friendship I have with him. I’m so thankful for that.“
