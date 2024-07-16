Britt Baker Reflects On Her Transient Ischemic Attack, Says It Was a ‘Reality Check’

Britt Baker recently spoke about the transient ischemic attack that contributed to her time away from the ring. Baker revealed in her return promo on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago that she suffered the attack while dealing with two herniated disks and an injured hip labrum. She is now cleared, and she spoke with Renee Paquette for a new interview during which she spoke about her experience and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On suffering the TIA: “It was the weirdest thing. I was in Orlando with my hairstylist Amanda, the best in Orlando. I was sitting down and I just remember I felt sick. Something was off and the room was spinning. I was sick, nauseous, sweating. Something was not right. She could tell right away, ‘Are you okay?’ (She) asked me if I needed water. Definitely needed water. First thing that came to mind was something with my neck. When I had the spinning, and vertigo, it must be something with the neck. She hands me the water, I go to open it, and my right side just doesn’t work. It was numb and couldn’t work. She noticed it and (opened the water for me). We both panicked at the same time and was like, ‘I think you need to go to the hospital.’ ‘I’m okay, let’s just finish my hair,’ which we did. Insane.

“It got worse and worse. As soon as we were done, ‘I’m gonna go (to the hospital).’ I actually drove myself, it was two blocks away, to the hospital. It was stupid. I should not have done that. When you go to the emergency room, you expect to wait. I’m thinking it’s going to be hours before I get seen. They took me in right away. Over the intercom, I hear them say, ‘Stroke patient coming back.’ They tested some stuff, looked in my eyes, and reflexes, put me in a wheelchair and the next thing I know, I’m wheeled back, they’re sticking needles in me and all the stickers to go and get tests. It was very quick. Next thing I knew, I’m in my own room with a pamphlet on being a stroke victim. It felt like a minute had gone by since I was getting my hair done and then admitted to the hospital for a week for a mini-stroke.”

On believing that it wouldn’t happen to her: “It was a big reality check of, you have to listen to yourself. When you’re stressed and overwhelmed mentally, emotionally, and physically, you have to listen to your body and chill the fuck out sometimes. So many of us fall into, ‘We have to go. We have to be there for AEW, Tony (Khan), the fans, this and that.’ Every now and again, we have to be there for us, too. We need to chill and relax.”

On if there are any lingering effects: “Nothing. Total recovery. If anything, it put me in a good mindset to focus on me and my body, my mind, everything. Training like a beast. I’ve been living in the gym.”