Britt Baker On Why Dentists Have Bad Reputations These Days

In an interview with Fightful, Britt Baker spoke about why dentists have a bad reputation these days, citing horrific practices they used in the past. Here are highlights:

On the bad rep that dentists have: “Dentists have such a bad rep because of how traumatizing and horrific dental procedures were a long time ago. Like in the medieval century.”

On what types of practices they used: “Oh, my God. Like literally using rocks to extract teeth and knock them out. But it’s all numbing. Honestly, if I numb your both, I could knock your tooth out with a rock and you wouldn’t feel it. But now we have proper, safe, effective local anesthetic techniques that it’s fine. People are so doomsday over root canal. Once you’re numb, you don’t feel that shit. It’s nothing.”

On needing glasses: “Yes. Oh, my God. They are shoot glasses and I need a better prescription, a higher prescription ‘cause my eyes are getting worse. Let me tell you how expensive that is as a dentist. So my loops, which are like three thousand dollars—they’re like the glasses with the little microscope in them—so they have my prescription in there. So every time my prescription changes, I have to get new dental loops. I’m like a victim here.”