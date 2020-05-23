wrestling / News
Britt Baker Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Replacement Named
May 22, 2020
Britt Baker is officially out of her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW announced on Friday that Baker is out due to the injury she suffered during the tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.
The company announced that Penelope Ford will take Baker’s place in the match against Statlander on the show, which airs (mostly) live tomorrow from Jacksonville on PPV via FITE TV.
. @RealBrittBaker is out of #AEWDon due to injury. We will address her status at Double or Nothing tomorrow night. @callmekrisstat will now face @thePenelopeFord Live on Pay Per View.
Double or Nothing is available on all major providers, B/R Live and FITE TV – 8/7c pic.twitter.com/xOU4vPSyqy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
