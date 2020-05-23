Britt Baker Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Replacement Named

Britt Baker is officially out of her match with Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing. AEW announced on Friday that Baker is out due to the injury she suffered during the tag team match on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The company announced that Penelope Ford will take Baker’s place in the match against Statlander on the show, which airs (mostly) live tomorrow from Jacksonville on PPV via FITE TV.