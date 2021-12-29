wrestling / News

Britt Baker Shares Pic of Toni Storm Following Storm’s WWE Exit

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW

Britt Baker looks to be potentially interested in a match with Toni Storm following Storm’s exit from WWE. As reported earlier today, Storm was released from the company after reportedly asking to be let go.

Following the news, Baker posted to Twitter with a photo of Storm as you can see below. There’s no word on the status of Storm’s no-compete clause, but it seems likely that it’s the standard 90 days that comes with main roster contracts which would make Storm a free agent in late March.

