Britt Baker On Returning to Pittsburgh For AEW This Week, Thinks She’s The Best Regardless of Title

AEW was back in Pittsburgh this week for their Dynamite and Rampage tapings, and Britt Baker talked about her connections to the city and more in a new interview. Baker spoke with Pittsburgh Magazine for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On being part of the effort to help Free Store 15104 deal with baby formula shortages: “We have an awesome community outreach program [in AEW]. How cool is it to take part in a baby-formula drive — in Pittsburgh? [Health-care causes and Pittsburgh are] two things that are very near and dear to my heart.”

On the first-ever AEW Rampage taking place in Pittsburgh last year: “It was just so surreal. To be a part of the first-ever Rampage, to have it in Pittsburgh … I could not have been any more thankful for the reaction from the fans that night.”

On her reign as Women’s Champion being over: “Obviously, having the belt is proof; there’s no argument that you’re the best of the best. I think I’m the best of the best regardless. I think I’m better than the women’s champion right now.”

On her ties to Pittsburgh: “I am Pittsburgh, tried and true. It’s really fun to poke the bear in Cleveland — especially when we beat them this year.”