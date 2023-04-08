Britt Baker on How Proud She Was of Adam Cole Returning to the Ring

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Britt Baker discussed her boyfriend Adam Cole returning to the ring on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Britt Baker on watching Adam Cole’s return to the ring: “I was in the back watching with The Young Bucks, actually. Every single move, every single bump, every single time he hit the ropes, I was holding my breath the whole time because you want it to be perfect, and I was just so scared that something was going to happen.”

On the relief she felt for the match: “It was such a sigh of relief. I was so proud of him when the bell rang at the end and I couldn’t wait to sprint out there and see him. It really was a pure moment for us.”

On trying to be strong for Adam Cole when he was recovering from his concussion: “I tried harder than ever to be that for him.”