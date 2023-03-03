Britt Baker Says She’s Proud Of Jamie Hayter: ‘The Belt Is Where It’s Supposed To Be’

Britt Baker hasn’t been AEW Women’s Champion for nearly a year, and she says the title is right where it should be around Jamie Hayter’s waist. During Baker’s conversation with Brandon Walker for Rasslin’, she was asked if she missed being the champion and talked about the pressures of holding that title, and how Hayter is doing fantastically as the head of the devision. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if she misses being AEW Women’s Champion: “There are things I miss and things I don’t. When you are the champion, you are literally carrying the weight of the entire division that you are the champion of. That is awesome and it’s a responsibility and an honor, but it’s really hard too, and it’s a lot of pressure. It is so much more than what you guys see on TV. It’s more than just walking out with the belt and having these great matches. It’s carrying yourself backstage as a leader. It’s doing these media interviews to promote the product, promote yourself and the belt and how much that means. Being out anywhere you can be and trying to get more eyes on All Elite Wrestling. It’s a full-time job and that, to me, are the best champions, the ones that go above and beyond to bring more eyes to the belt and the division.”

On Hayter being the champion now: “That being said, the belt is where it’s supposed to be. Jamie Hayter is the champion and I am so happy and proud of her. I am having the time of my life being her hype girl, her cheerleader, and having her back because it’s her time. I can say that confidently. It doesn’t mean that I disappear into outer space, I’m still signed to AEW, but my girl Jamie is the champ right now. Everyone should shut up, it is what it is, I’m cool, she’s cool, we’re best friends and we have each other’s back.”