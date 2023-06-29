wrestling / News

Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due to Illness

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Britt Baker Image Credit: AEW

Britt Baker’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament match with Ruby Soho has been delayed from tonight’s Dynamite due illness on Baker’s part. Baker was set to face Soho in a quarterfinal match against Soho in the tournament on Wednesday’s show, but Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Baker is unable to compete and the match will take place next week. Soho will be in action on tonight’s show.

Baker’s boyfriend Adam Cole was similarly pulled from his match with Tom Lawlor at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to illness.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading