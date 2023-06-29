wrestling / News
Britt Baker Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due to Illness
Britt Baker’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament match with Ruby Soho has been delayed from tonight’s Dynamite due illness on Baker’s part. Baker was set to face Soho in a quarterfinal match against Soho in the tournament on Wednesday’s show, but Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Baker is unable to compete and the match will take place next week. Soho will be in action on tonight’s show.
Baker’s boyfriend Adam Cole was similarly pulled from his match with Tom Lawlor at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door due to illness.
Due to illness, 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Winner Dr. Britt Baker DMD isn't cleared to wrestle tonight vs Ruby Soho
Ruby Soho will be in action tonight, + the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho will take place next week.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 29, 2023
