wrestling / News

Britt Baker Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite (Clips)

April 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Britt Baker is officially set for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after qualifying on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Baker defeated Danielle Kamella on Wednesday’s show to join Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and Hikaru Shida in the tournament. You can see clips from the bout below.

The first-round matches are set to kick off on the May 11th episode of Dynamite, with the finals taking place at AEW Double or Nothing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading