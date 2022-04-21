wrestling / News
Britt Baker Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite (Clips)
Britt Baker is officially set for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after qualifying on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Baker defeated Danielle Kamella on Wednesday’s show to join Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Red Velvet, and Hikaru Shida in the tournament. You can see clips from the bout below.
The first-round matches are set to kick off on the May 11th episode of Dynamite, with the finals taking place at AEW Double or Nothing.
It's time to bring out the towels; Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD has arrived in Brittsburgh for the #OwenHart Women’s Tournament Qualifier, and she has brought in some strong reinforcement! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/1EykA1aBtZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
.@Danielle_Kamela using the Terrible Towel trying to smother Dr. @realbrittbaker! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/GvuzSVV0bF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Dr. @realbrittbaker takes @Danielle_Kamela with the slingblade! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RvxXft85gG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
Dr. @RealBrittbaker with the @steelers glove to sink in the LockJaw for the victory, and she has now qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Women's Tournament! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/2hGh7MIO8P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 21, 2022
No one is safe when @RealBrittBaker is on the mic #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zwMonY5cv1
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 21, 2022
