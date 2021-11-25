wrestling / News
Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars
CM Punk said that Britt Baker has replaced MJF as one of AEW’s four pillars on tonight’s Dynamite, and Baker took to social media to react. Punk made the declaration in their dueling promos to open Wednesday’s show.
Soon after, Baker posted to Twitter to write:
Now put me on the shirt. @ShopAEW #AEWDynamite
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 25, 2021
