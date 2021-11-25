wrestling / News

Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Double or Nothing Britt Baker Title

CM Punk said that Britt Baker has replaced MJF as one of AEW’s four pillars on tonight’s Dynamite, and Baker took to social media to react. Punk made the declaration in their dueling promos to open Wednesday’s show.

Soon after, Baker posted to Twitter to write:

”Thanks @CMPunk. #4pillars

Now put me on the shirt. @ShopAEW
#AEWDynamite”

