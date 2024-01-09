Britt Baker Recalls Her Favorite ‘Waiting Room’ Segments in AEW

– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, AEW star Britt Baker discussed her favorite Waiting Room segments in AEW. Dr. Baker stated the following (via Fightful):

“Sonny Kiss. Joey Janela was great. The Acclaimed was great. Cody [Cody Rhodes] was great. Cody, we always used to rib Cody about his pyro. It was a lot. It was a lot. We said, ‘Oh, we have to make sure Cody has pyro coming into the Waiting Room.’ So we had sparklers, like Fourth of July sparklers, when he walked in the door as a rib. We still laugh about it.”