Britt Baker Reportedly Signs With All Elite Wrestling

– Britt Baker has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling, according to a new report. F4Wonline has confirmed that Baker, who worked All In, has signed a deal with the new company. Baker joins Cody, Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Brandi Rhodes as confirmed signees for the promotion.

Baker, 27, faced Chelsea Green, Madison Rayne, and Tessa Blanchard in her match at All In. She’s worked for NXT, Stardom, and Shimmer, and was an alternate for the WWE Mae Young Classic.